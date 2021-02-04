ONLINE: Call for a Just Wisconsin Budget

media release: Over the past few weeks, a broad-based coalition has formed with the goal of passing a state budget that addresses the major crises that we are facing: the pandemic; economic and racial injustice; systemic racism; the climate crisis

A dramatic shift in our fiscal priorities must happen now! We are calling upon the governor and all lawmakers to do everything in their power to pass a budget grounded in justice for all. The full “Call for a Just Budget” including a list of our supporting groups and individuals can be seen here: https://docs.google.com/ document/d/ 10IIa1d6LqFH8HwgTMTG5uHOebV_ ptmqzY9pxBq0nf_s/edit?usp= sharing Please, click here to sign on in support

Come learn more about this exciting effort at our next Press Conference and Public Hearing on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021.

· 1:30 – 2:00 pm - Press Conference – Leaders will share information about the importance of our justice priorities.

· 2:00 pm - Public Hearing - All are welcome to share testimony regarding our call for a just budget (2-3 min). If preferred, a written statement could be read by one of our volunteers – send to marykbaum@gmail.com.

