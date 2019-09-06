Call for Artists

press release: Artful Women is a  juried art show and sale which provides a venue for women artists to exhibit their work. The show benefits the Wisconsin Women’s Network. This year's Artful Women show runs from November 2 through December 7, 2019 in the Skylight Gallery (Surgical Waiting Room) at University Hospital, 600 Highland Ave., Madison.

New artists contact Linda Markwardt at aeons@tds.net for more information and an application.

New artist applications are due by October 1. 

