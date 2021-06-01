Call for Art

press release: June 1 through August 31, Access to Independence is inviting artists with disabilities of all skill levels to submit up to two works of art for a chance to win one of thirteen $200 awards, and have their artwork featured in our 2022 Artists Beyond Boundaries Calendar!

Artists Beyond Boundaries is an art event which celebrates the talents of artists with disabilities across the state of Wisconsin.

Artists complete the entry form to enter the event

We work with a panel of jurors to determine the top 12 works

We'll host a virtual event featuring all of the artwork submitted and announce the top 12 works of art

The top twelve artists receive an award of $200 AND have their artwork featured in the 2022 Artists Beyond Boundaries Calendar

Learn more about this event by visiting artistsbeyondboundaries.weebly.com.

