Call for Art

press release: FROM HERE ON OUT

Celebrating Black Lives & Black Artists

Hosted by Integrated Art Group & Café Coda

Reception Sunday, October 25, 2020 | 1-3 PM and 3-5 PM

We are currently accepting artist submission for FROM HERE ON OUT. Click here to submit art. Deadline is Sept. 28.

EXHIBITION STATEMENT: Marzeń/Integrated Art Group in Madison, WI is seeking artists for FROM HERE ON OUT, a juried exhibition to be held October 25th – March 1st at Marzeń (Integrated Art Group’s fine art showroom) and online at www.integratedartgroupllc.com. Marzeń stands in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter Movement in condemnation of the horrific and systemic acts of violence committed against Black Americans. As a gallery and art consulting firm, we recognize that artists of color have been and are currently underrepresented in both art institutions and commercial galleries. We are examining our own role as we strive for inclusivity. We believe in the power of art to express the unspeakable, motivate, unify, and heal our communities. During this event, Marzeń will serve as a platform to celebrate Black Art and Black Lives, continue the discussion of the current movement, and explore how artists are using their creative practice to process current events. Artists working in all mediums and of all ethnicities are encouraged to apply. Two-dimensional and three-dimensional works will be accepted. Select works will be on display at Marzeń for the duration of the show while additional works will be accepted for the virtual exhibition and sale. All works will be listed on the Integrated Art Group website for purchase. An additional purpose of the event is to raise money for organizations working for racial equity and social justice reform. Sales will be split 50/50 with the artist and Marzeń will commit to donating 25% (minimum) of our commission to an organization of artist's choice. If artists choose to donate more than 25% of their commission, Marzeń will increase our donation to match. EXHIBITION DATES: October 25th – March 1st LOCATION: Marzeń – Integrated Art Group’s Fine Art Showroom 2345 Atwood Ave. Madison, WI 53704 www.integratedartgroupllc.com JURORS: Margaret LeMay and Tony Catteruccia ENTRY DEADLINE: September 28th NOTIFICATIONS SENT: October 2nd WORK DUE AT GALLERY MARZEN: October 16th EXHIBITION RECEPTION: Sunday October 25th, 1:00pm – 5:00pm NO COST TO SUBMIT Artists are responsible for delivery or shipping of accepted work to the gallery; Marzeń will cover return shipping of unsold works. All accepted work will be on view through our online exhibition. Select works will also be displayed in person at the gallery. All accepted works will be for sale on the Integrated Art Group website. Packing and Shipping: All artwork must be securely and properly packed for shipping both to and from the gallery. Gallery Marzeń /Integrated Art Group is not responsible for damage to artwork during the shipping process, both to and from the gallery. Selected work must arrive in hang-ready condition. Any special hanging instructions must be included in shipping. Artists accepted into the online only portion of the exhibition must be willing to drop ship their work to the purchaser within 4 business days of sale. Questions? Email: jgower@integratedartllc.com