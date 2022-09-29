Call for Art

media release: River Arts Inc (RAI), is seeking artwork focused on—and created by—members of the LGBTQIA+ community in Wisconsin for an upcoming visual art exhibition. Over the years, queer art has had a long and tangled history of censorship. In this exhibition, we hear the voices of the LGBTQ+ artists in our community and celebrate their achievements in the visual arts.

Submission Guidelines:

All submitted artwork should include artwork focused on, and/or created by, members of the Wisconsin LGBTQ+ community as the primary focus. Works must be original. All styles, media, and techniques accepted. FREE TO APPLY (via google form)

Deadline to Apply: October 15, 2022 by 4pm

The exhibition, which will open early December, will take place at the River Arts Center, 105 9th Street, Prairie du Sac, WI 53578 The Reception on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023 from 5:30-7:30pm will feature a keynote presentation from transpainter Rae Senarighi.

More information can be found here: https://www.riverartsinc.org/see-me/