Call for Artists

media release: In celebration of Native American Heritage Month, Madison College is proud to present an Art Show, Nov. 4-30, highlighting the exceptional work of Native American artists from Wisconsin.

﻿This year’s theme, "Indigenous Wisconsin: A Story of Resistance," will explore and showcase the rich cultural narratives and resilient spirit of the 12 Tribal Nations that make Wisconsin the most diverse indigenous state east of the Mississippi River.

We invite artists from all disciplines to submit their work for consideration. This is an opportunity to contribute to a powerful exhibition that honors the history, excellence, and ongoing resistance of Native American communities in Wisconsin.

Submit your work by Sept. 27: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/IndigenousWisconsin

Questions? Contact Micaela Salas at asalas6@madisconcollege.edu