Call for Play Submissions

press release: Loud 'N Unchained Black Theater Festival – Call for Submissions

Produced by Loud 'N Unchained and Broom Street Theater

June 12, 2020 - June 28, 2020 - Performances Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays

Loud 'N Unchained and Broom Street Theater are proud to present the Loud 'N Unchained Black Theater Festival. This festival will be produced at Broom Street Theater and will have performances on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays for three weeks starting June 12, 2020 through June 28, 2020.

This festival is focused on producing works by Black artists. We are currently accepting submissions to the festival for a variety of performance arts. Submission period is open until January 31, 2020. All artists will be notified by March 1, 2020.

Once the selections have been made, there will be a call for artists and actors. Auditions for the production will be in late March/ early April with rehearsals running from the end of April through opening weekend. All theatrical submissions will be directed by Dana Pellebon. The artistic committee of T Banks, Dana Pellebon, Janine Gardner and Doug Reed will review all alternative performances for inclusion and those performances will have rehearsal time with the Director.

Guidelines for Submission:

1. Work must be written/originated by a Black artist.

2. All submissions will be reviewed to ensure that content is not transphobic, racist, misogynistic, or otherwise harmful to the Black community in its intent.

3. Submissions can include the following:

a) Full length theatrical play (60-90 minutes long)

b) Short theatrical play (5 to 20 minutes long)

c) Spoken word (0-5 minutes long)

d) Dance (0-5 minutes long)

e) Musical performance (10-25 minutes long)

f) Drag or Burlesque (0-5 minutes long)

g) Other (5-25 minutes long)

4. All plays and spoken word pieces must be submitted via pdf or word document. This document should not have your name printed on the document. Title and Contact information will be on the Google Form submission.

5. Dance or Musical Performance must be submitted via video. It can be a link to a performance or an actual video.

https://forms.gle/ 7Wd1N6xxVBmrF7zB7