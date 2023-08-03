Call for Poet Laureate Nominations

media release: In 1977 Madison proudly became one of the first cities in our nation to have a poet laureate. John Tuschen was appointed by Paul Soglin in 46 years ago. Six poets have served following him including Andrea Musher, Fabu, Sarah Busse, Wendy Vardaman, Oscar Mireles, and our current Madison Poet Lauerate, Angela Trudell Vasquez.

After completing four years of volunteer service, Trudell Vasquez will soon pass the torch. During her time as Poet Laureate, she says she is most proud of launching the first Youth Poet Laureate program in Wisconsin, which is now in its second year. Trudell Vasquez has also continued leading the Poetry at Common Council readings, the Bus Lines Poetry project, and provided dozens of readings and workshops throughout the community.

The call for nominations for a new Poet Laureate is now open, and will close September 27, 2023. This fall the Madison Arts Commission will review nominations and make a recommendation to the Mayor’s Office. The new Poet Laureate, appointed by Mayor Satya Rhodes‐Conway and the Common Council, will begin their term on January 15, 2024.

Any poet that wishes to self‐nominate or any organization or member of the community that wishes to nominate a poet for the position of Madison’s next Poet Laureate may submit an application for consideration. Poets Laureate are selected based on their involvement and commitment to the community, literary excellence and continued pursuit of the craft.

During their service, Poets Laureate generously share their love of poetry with our city, create occasional poems for specific civic events, and they participate in and sustain poetry programs for the City of Madison, including the Bus Lines, Youth Poet Laureate, and Poetry at Common Council programs. Learn more about City poetry programs here.

Nomination form:

https://airtable.com/appJI2uQ9tfF8uuyn/shrxvclPdBUYXJC4a

Guidelines: https://www.cityofmadison.com/dpced/planning/documents/Poet%20Laureate%20guidelines%202023_Final.pdf pdf

Learn More about Poetry in Madison: https://www.cityofmadison.com/poetry

Deadline to apply: Wednesday, September 27, 2024 at 12 PM (Noon)