media release: 2023 Call for Poetry submissions are open FEB 1 - MARCH 17 with Arts for ALL Wisconsin.

All submissions must be original, previously unpublished works of poetry of any length on the theme of grief. For more information go to artsforallwi.org/programs/ call-for-poetry

This year we will have our biggest award ceremony ever on May 6 at MYArts to celebrate the participants in our Call for Art, Call for Poetry, and many others. The 2023 CREATIVE POWER Awards Celebration will feature performances by Tony Memmel and more!

Wisconsin poets over the age of 5 who identify as having a disability may submit up to two poems on the theme of Grief.

No documentation or disclosure of disability is necessary to participate.

Age Categories are:

Child (ages 5-10)

Youth (ages 11-15)

Young Adult (ages 16-21)

Adult (ages 22+)

Please see the 2023 Call for Poetry Guidelines here.

Please contact us If you have questions or need more information.