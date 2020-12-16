Call for Videos

media release: Have you taken on a new creative project during this pandemic, or reignited your passion for an existing hobby? If you’ve found enrichment in making and creating during these challenging times, we’d like to hear from you!

Madison Makes is a new virtual event occurring on March 6, which will showcase videos of Madison area people who love to create and want to share it with others.

We’re currently inviting video submissions through February 1. Space is limited and participation is not guaranteed. All ages and making activities are welcome to submit.

To apply, first, create a video:

· Send us a short video (up to three minutes) telling us your personal story about making- the spark, the journey, hurdles and accomplishments.

OR

· Teach a simple making process. While your final demonstration may be up to 10 minutes in length, submit an abbreviated version that is no more than three minutes.

Second, submit this Google form. Include in the form a link to your video (Vimeo, YouTube, etc.). Or, email the video (less than 15MB) to email@mononaterrace.com with subject: [Your Name] Madison Makes. The form must accompany all submissions.

The deadline for submissions is February 1. Direct any questions to Heather Sabin at hsabin@mononaterrace.com We can’t wait to see what Madison Makes!​