Call Me By Your Name

press release: Italy/France/Brazil/USA | 132 min | R | Dir. Luca Guadagnino

Fri April 13 | 8:00 PM

Sat April 14 | 8:00 PM

Sun April 15 | 6:00 PM

"In the summer of 1983, in the north of Italy, Elio Perlman, (Timothée Chalamet) a 17-year-old American spends his days in his family's 17th century villa lazily transcribing music and flirting with his friend Marzia (Esther Garrel). One day Oliver (Armie Hammer), a 24-year-old graduate student working on his doctorate arrives as the annual summer intern tasked with helping Elio's father (Michael Stuhlbarg), an eminent professor specializing in Greco-Roman culture. Soon, Elio and Oliver discover a summer that will alter their lives forever. " (Sony Pictures Classics)