Call Me Karizma, Jady

The Red Zone/The Annex 1212 Regent St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715

media release: Call Me Karizma - Im No American Idol - US Tour at The Annex!

Call Me Karizma is the voice of the outcasts. Blending alt-pop, hip-hop, and punk energy, his music dives into mental health, love, politics, and everything in between. With a fiercely loyal fanbase known as the Gloomy Cult, Karizma has built a global following on his own terms — selling out tours across the U.S., Europe & Russia, all without major label or agent support. Raw, emotional, and unapologetically real, is Call Me Karizma.

