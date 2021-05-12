ONLINE: Call to Action Madison

media release: Call To Action Madison Area’s next webinar and discussion will be Wednesday, May 12, 7-8 PM, via Zoom. Dr. C. Vanessa White of Catholic Theological Union will interview Dr. Shannen Dee Williams on the hidden history of Black Catholic Sisters, and their fight to dismantle racial and gender barriers in the US Church and in wider US society. Dr. Williams is working on a book titled Subversive Habits: Black Nuns and the Long Struggle to Desegregate Catholic America.

Also, please check out Call To Action USA’s current cohorts of young adults working for justice and change as Catholics at: https://www.cta-usa.org/news/ regenerators21d, and the request for donations for this important work, especially the cohort of young adults of color at: fb.com/donate/1084824505335803 . This will also be a topic of conversation on May 12.

