media release: Building Unity for Nonviolent Action publicly launched on Jan. 24 with “Calls to Action” delivered by Rev. Everett Mitchell, John Nichols, and Voces volunteer, Rebe Silvey. You can view a recording of these here: https://youtu.be/r2Qe6PQPdYo

Over 25 groups are part of BU4NVA. Voces de la Frontera is a lead member.

We are pulling together faith, civic, and community leaders of all types and are planning for a big show of unity with A Call to Action Weekend - Feb. 20, 21, & 22 - Four events in three days will help bring more volunteers into our coalition’s efforts to get organized to better increase our community’s readiness to meet threats of violence in Wisconsin with NONVIOLENT action. Find the most recent schedule here.

Part 1: Feb. 20, Lake Edge Lutheran Church - 4032 Monona Dr.: Acting in Courage During Uncertain Times: A panel of leaders from a variety of faith traditions. 6:00 pm - Gather w/ snacks and refreshments. 7:00 pm - Panel discussion led by elected leaders, moderated by Rev. Everett Mitchell and Rev. David Hart

https://www.facebook.com/events/888323390585362/

Part 2: Feb. 21, 6-9pm, First Unitarian Society - 900 University Bay Dr.: A Town Hall Meeting Leader and Community: A Collective Call for Nonviolent Action. 6:00 pm - Potluck for People Peace & Planet 7:00 pm - Panel discussion led by elected leaders, moderated by Madison Alder Sabrina Madison

*** Please note: Due to the large attendance anticipated, the James Reeb UU Congregation’s monthly Potluck for People, Peace, & Planet will (for this month only) be at the larger venue of First Unitarian Society.

Special thanks to FUS and JRUUC for their flexibility in making this event possible.

https://www.facebook.com/events/1228061232759790

Part 3: Feb. 22, 12:30 pm - “Freedom Caravans” - People will be gathering with Bikes and Cars to form “Freedom Caravans” that will then travel to the Capitol Square for a few laps around the Capitol between 1:00 and 1:30 pm. More information about meeting places and more at: tinyurl.com/Freedom-Caravan-1-Info. (Please call Tim at 608-630-3633 if you can to commit to being at a parking lot before driving to the Capitol. Thank you!)

https://www.facebook.com/events/822532120848546/

At 2:00 pm - “Assembly of Joyful Resistance” Moderated by Luis Velasquez, state organizing director of Voces de La Frontera.

https://www.facebook.com/events/1965527370729307/

ATTENTION: Due to a scheduling conflict, the “Assembly of Joyful Resistance” scheduled to start at 2:00 pm on 2/22/26 cannot happen in the State Capitol Rotunda. We will instead hold the Assembly in Grace Episcopal Church - 116 W. Washington Ave.

*** We intend to film and share this entire weekend in the coming weeks and months. If you can help join our team of volunteer videographers, please call Tim at 608-630-3633.

WE NEED YOU TO MAKE THIS A HUGE SUCCESS!

Sign up here to tell us when and how you would like to be a part of this powerful “Call to Action Weekend!

tinyurl.com/Feb-20-21-22-BU4NVA-Sign-up

If you can help with outreach and promotion, call Building Unity at 608-630-3433