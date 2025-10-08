media release: Upper House Commons will host an evening conversation with Calvin Duncan and Sophie Cull. Duncan and Cull are co-authors of The Jailhouse Lawyer. This memoir illuminates the story of wrongful incarceration, systemic injustice, and the enduring pursuit of justice through self-advocacy and legal reform. Duncan served nearly three decades in Louisiana prisons under a wrongful conviction.

While at Louisiana’s infamous Angola Penitentiary, Duncan studied the law when he could access law books, combed through case law to understand the ever-shifting landscape of criminal law, and provided legal assistance to hundreds of fellow prisoners. He was pivotal in advancing arguments that shaped landmark U.S. Supreme Court rulings, including Smith v. Cain (2012) and Ramos v. Louisiana (2020). In addition to being a story of resilience, Duncan’s memoir underscores the importance of access to legal resources for the incarcerated. Phil Haslanger will moderate the conversation.

Cull, a criminal justice reform advocate and cofounder of The Visiting Room Project, brings scholarly insight and field experience to questions of sentencing, prosecutorial misconduct, and systemic inequities in the U.S. criminal legal system. Both authors will discuss the crafting of The Jailhouse Lawyer and issues related to law and policy that impact the incarcerated and, by extension, our broader society.

October 8, 2025, 7:00 p.m., Upper House

Free and open to the public. Registration encouraged.

About the Moderator

Phil Haslanger has had careers in Madison in journalism and ministry. He served on the board of JustDane for six years, an organization that works with formerly incarcerated people. He also volunteers with the Prison Ministry Project, helping with their restorative justice program.