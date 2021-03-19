ONLINE: Cambio Climático en las Americas (Climate Change in the Americas)

https://www.facebook.com/events/1315110148833900/

press release: Vamos a conectar con compañer@s de varias partes de las Américas para aprender cómo está afectando el cambio climático su(s) región(es) y cuáles soluciones están poniendo en práctica.

Para un problema global es necesario una solución global; ¡juntos en solidaridad si podemos hacer una diferencia positiva! Un evento bilingüe y tod@s son bienvenid@s.

Tendrá lugar en la plataforma de Zoom; regístrese aquí:

https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZYlcumurD4pE9d_q1ymh6gBXVRQVmRsjlYN

We will connect with partners from various parts of the Americas to learn how climate change is affecting their region and which solutions they are putting into practice. For a global problem, we need global solutions; together in solidarity we can make a difference! Bilingual event and all are welcome.

Event takes place on Zoom; register here: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZYlcumurD4pE9d_q1ymh6gBXVRQVmRsjlYN