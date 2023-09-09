Cambridge CAP 20th Anniversary Celebration
Ripley Park, Cambridge 4310 Park Road, Cambridge, Wisconsin 53523
Join Cambridge CAP for a day of fun, exploration and unforgettable memories as we celebrate our 20th anniversary serving the Cambridge Community!
- Food
- Live Entertainment Featuring “The Tooles”
- Face Painting
- Bouncy House
- Pickle Ball and Corn Hole Tournaments
- And our Touch-A-Truck Event!
20th Anniversary Celebration Pickleball and Cornhole Tournament
Fun, prizes and of course bragging rights! Grab your team and register today!
