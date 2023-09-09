Cambridge CAP 20th Anniversary Celebration

to

Ripley Park, Cambridge 4310 Park Road, Cambridge, Wisconsin 53523

media release:

Join Cambridge CAP for a day of fun, exploration and unforgettable memories as we celebrate our 20th anniversary serving the Cambridge Community!

  • Food
  • Live Entertainment Featuring “The Tooles”
  • Face Painting
  • Bouncy House
  • Pickle Ball and Corn Hole Tournaments
  • And our Touch-A-Truck Event!

20th Anniversary Celebration Pickleball and Cornhole Tournament

Fun, prizes and of course bragging rights! Grab your team and register today!

 Register Now!

Info

Ripley Park, Cambridge 4310 Park Road, Cambridge, Wisconsin 53523
Kids & Family, Special Events
to
Google Calendar - Cambridge CAP 20th Anniversary Celebration - 2023-09-09 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Cambridge CAP 20th Anniversary Celebration - 2023-09-09 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Cambridge CAP 20th Anniversary Celebration - 2023-09-09 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Cambridge CAP 20th Anniversary Celebration - 2023-09-09 10:00:00 ical