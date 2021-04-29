media release: Grab your ticket and your best friend for the Cambridge Downtown Shop Hop! Ticket holders will be invited to pick up their souvenir goodie bag and visit dozens of participating businesses in downtown Cambridge to receive a gift, sample or prize from each location. Have your passport signed at each business for a chance to win one of twenty $50 cash and gift card prizes once your passport is completely filled in.

Non-ticket holders are welcome to shop the event, but will not receive a souvenir goodie bag or gifts from participating businesses and will not be eligible to win prizes. Proceeds from ticket sales will provide a $1,000 donation to C.A.R.T. (Cambridge Area Resource Team) to help individuals and families in the Cambridge-area with funds and support for their daily living needs.

Participating businesses include:

Cambridge Market // Creekside Art, Antiques, and Treasures // Premiere Couture // Tobi Bolt - Mary Kay Consultant // The Garment Shop // Rowe Pottery // Plans in Paradise // Avid Gardener // Anew Vintage Dream // The Keystone Grill - Dancing Goat Distillery // CommonHouse // Details Boutique // Revive Salt Room & Sauna // Amanda Reed Skin Care // Little Joy's Childrens Boutique // Ruby Rose Gallery // B'z Nail Studio.

FAQs

Do I need a mask and what public health orders will be followed? YES! All merchants participating in this event are located in Dane County and we are required to follow the Dane County Public Health Order pertaining to masking requirements and occupancy limits. You may be asked to wait outside before entering a business if occupancy limits are reached. We ask you to maintain a 6-foot distance from others who are not in your immediate group throughout the event. If you are ill or have tested positive for or been exposed to someone with Covid in the last 10 days, we kindly ask that you not participate in this event.

Can I purchase tickets in-person? Tickets can be purchased at Rowe Pottery (110 E Main Street) during their regular business hours while ticket supplies last. You may purchase tickets the day of the event only if tickets are still available. We are limited to 150 participants and expect to sell out. Pick up your souvenir goodie bag and passport at Galleria 214 (214 W. Main St) beginning at 5 p.m. on Thursday, April 29. This is a rain or shine event. Refunds for tickets purchased through Eventbrite can be given up to 7 days before the event. Refunds must be requested through your purchase confirmation link on Eventbrite. No refunds will be given for in-person ticket purchases or within 7 days of the event. If you purchased your ticket through Eventbrite, we will have a list with your name on it. Feel free to bring your printed ticket, but it is not necessary. If you purchased your ticket in-person, you will be asked to show your ticket at check-in when picking up your souvenir bag.

How can I contact the organizer with any questions? This event is a collaboration of downtown Cambridge merchants. Please contact Laura at Premiere Couture, Shop@premierecouture.com, with any questions.

How will prize winners be chosen and contacted? When your passport is completed, leave it with the last business that you are visiting. The merchants will gather all entries and randomly draw for the winners out of a collective entry pool. One prize per winner. The drawing will happen over a Facebook Live event on the Cambridge Area Business Facebook Page on Friday, April 30th.