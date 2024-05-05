Camela Widad, BlasFemme, Burgernutzen

media release: The Middle East Children’s Alliance is a nonprofit organization working for the rights and the well-being of children in the Middle East. MECA supports dozens of community projects for Palestinian children and refugees from Syria. Since 1988 we have delivered $31 million in food and medical aid to Palestine, Iraq, and Lebanon. MECA welcomes the support of all people who care about children and their future.

Join us for a special Wednesday Pizza Night as we host a May Day Pizza & Music Benefit for Humanitarian Aid to Gaza. This benefit for MECA is presented by Madison-Rafah Sister City Project.

As usual, we will have pizzas available from our neighbors at ORIGIN Breads starting at 5pm. We will also have a local cake bake sale to also help raise money. Live music will start at 5pm as well.

This event is free, there is a suggested donation of $10 (or whatever you can spare).