Camela Widad, Blasfemme, Claire Noelle

media release: Join us for an evening of music and more for Palestine Solidarity September 17, 5-8 at Giant Jones Brewery in Madison!!

Hear from beloved Madison musicians Camela Widad, Blasfemme and Clare Norelle, plus poetry & readings.

Doors open at 4, Music starts at 5:30.

Giant Jones is located at 931 E. Main St. Suite 9

Entrance on Brearly St. Look for the pink door!

Shop for beautiful Palestinian embroidery and jewelry from Women in Hebron Cooperative in the West Bank, and from Madison's own Teta's Treasures.

Baked goods, Yard signs and more. This event is free and open to the public, donations will be collected for families in Gaza and the rural West Bank communities of Masafer Yatta, and Middle East Children's Alliance.

Cosponsored by Palestine Partners, Madison-Rafah Sister City Project, Jewish Voice for Peace, Madison, Room of One's Own, Vets for peace, Madison, Giant Jones Brewing, Madison Mennonite Action, Madison World Beyond War

https://www.facebook.com/events/1444629596783357/