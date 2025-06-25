Camilla Grinchieri, Philip Miller

Mystery to Me & Soho Crime webinar, on Crowdcast. RSVP for link.

media release:

Murder in Pitigliano:

Ex-NYPD detective Nico Doyle finds himself unwittingly stepping into the role of a PI to investigate a murder that has torn a young family apart in this rustic mystery set in the beautiful Medieval village of Pitigliano, Italy.

One morning at his favorite café, Nico Doyle notices Cilia, a seven-year-old girl he has never seen before, frolicking with his dog on the floor. He later discovers she has left a note in his collar--Please help my babbo.

With help from the local carabinieri, Nico discovers that Cilia's father, Saverio, has fled town following an unfortunate incident. His business partner was killed at their electronics store, and Saverio is the hot-headed local carabiniere's main suspect. Cilia's mother, Livia, who just moved to Gravigna to get away from Pitigliano's wagging tongues, asks Nico to find the real killer and hands him a long list of suspects. Against his better judgment, Nico accepts for Cilia's sake. Since the case is outside of the local carabinieri's jurisdiction, Nico finds himself on his own as he travels back and forth to Pitigliano. He goes down Livia's list of suspects one by one in pursuit of the truth, putting his skills as a retired NYPD detective to work. But will Livia and her little girl be happy with what Nico finds?

The Diary of Lies:

Fearless freelance reporter Shona Sandison might be about to get her biggest scoop yet--if she can make it to the end of the investigation alive.

The third installment of the Shona Sandison Investigations is perfect for fans of Ian Rankin, John le Carré, and Denise Mina.

In a post-COVID Britain, investigative reporter Shona Sandison is seeking meaning and the next big story; her reclusive contact inside the government has promised her something huge, but she has no idea what kind of danger she's in. Meanwhile, her old journalist friend Hector Stricken has taken on a position in communications for a new state agency, where he stumbles across a sinister, top-secret project code-named Grendel. Finally, an aging former MI6 director now living in seclusion grieves for his murdered son and ponders revenge.

Little do they know they are caught in the web of a dark conspiracy at the heart of the United Kingdom, facing a rot so deep that the only way to cure it may be to cut it out--or burn the whole thing down. Written in beautiful, immersive language and peopled with iconic characters grappling with issues far larger than themselves, Philip Miller's new mystery depicts the reality of the ongoing fight against state oppression.