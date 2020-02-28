press release: Fri, February 28, 7pm – 9pm: The GSCC is honored to host the Madison Premier of Queer Black Love: A Photo Series by Cammie Nicole. As Black History Month 2020 comes to a close, celebrate and bask in the glow radiating off of Queer Black Love as captured by Cammie Nicole's eye.

Refreshments provided. The Class of 1973 Gallery is accessible via an elevator to the 2nd floor of the Red Gym.