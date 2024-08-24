media release: This NEW fundraiser is one you do NOT want to miss!

Featuring summer camp activities and locally-brewed beverages, an exciting day of adventure, fun, and games await in support of children’s environmental education in southern Wisconsin. For the price of admission, attendees will receive an aluminum cup to fill with the beverages (alcoholic and not) of their choice as they enjoy a camp experience designed for them. Add-on a retro-style t-shirt or sign-up to play Capture the Flag…This is the event of the summer that will have you reminiscing about your own camp days.

Bring your reusable water bottle or buy one at the event! Madison Water Utility will be onsite with the water wagon, helping us limit plastic waste at Camp Aldo.

Registration is open. Minimum suggested donation is $50 per ticket.

Campers must be 21 years of age by the event date to register for Adult Summer Camp.

Camp games, stories, crafts, songs, competition and adventure await at this unique event designed to have you feeling nostalgic for summer camp!

Hungry? Food carts will be on site, so bring your wallets and fill your bellies.

Activities include: