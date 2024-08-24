Camp Aldo
Aldo Leopold Nature Center, Monona 300 Femrite Drive, Monona, Wisconsin 53716
media release: This NEW fundraiser is one you do NOT want to miss!
Featuring summer camp activities and locally-brewed beverages, an exciting day of adventure, fun, and games await in support of children’s environmental education in southern Wisconsin. For the price of admission, attendees will receive an aluminum cup to fill with the beverages (alcoholic and not) of their choice as they enjoy a camp experience designed for them. Add-on a retro-style t-shirt or sign-up to play Capture the Flag…This is the event of the summer that will have you reminiscing about your own camp days.
Bring your reusable water bottle or buy one at the event! Madison Water Utility will be onsite with the water wagon, helping us limit plastic waste at Camp Aldo.
Registration is open. Minimum suggested donation is $50 per ticket.
Campers must be 21 years of age by the event date to register for Adult Summer Camp.
Camp games, stories, crafts, songs, competition and adventure await at this unique event designed to have you feeling nostalgic for summer camp!
Hungry? Food carts will be on site, so bring your wallets and fill your bellies.
Activities include:
- Survival Competitions: Do you think you have what it takes to set up a shelter, build a fire, and survive in the wild?
- Relay Races: Can your team complete the challenges in the quickest amount of time?
- Nature Scavenger Hunt: Search high and low for the items on the list.
- Fort Building: Practice your engineering skills and take your imagination to new heights.
- Friendship Bracelets: Make your very own bracelets to take home as a keepsake for the day.
- Nature Mandala: Using items found in nature, create ephemeral art in community.
- Write Home: Write a postcard to your kids/family about all the fun you are having at camp.
- 50/50 Raffle: Bring some cash for a chance to win some cash while raising money for children’s environmental education.
- ADD ON: Are you in for a game (or two) of Capture the Flag?