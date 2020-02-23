press release: A FUNdraising event to help people living with HIV/AIDS.

Join us in 2020 for one of Madison's best-loved events—Camp Bingo!

Each date will be packed full of seven games of bingo—each giving you your chance to win cash prizes, a costume contest, trivia game, 50-50 raffle with food and beverages for purchase. Each event features guest ball callers and tons of great prizes.

It’s an event you won’t want to miss!

January 26: Pajama Party Bingo

February 23: Bingo at the Prom

March 22: Pop Princesses Bingo

At the Madison Concourse Hotel, 1 W Dayton St, Madison

Join host Cass Marie Domino and emcee Karizma Mirage for:

Doors open at 1p.m. First ball called at 2:30 p.m. Event ends after the completion of the 7th game (around 5:00 p.m.)

Everyone 18 years or over is welcome. Camp Bingo is a fundraiser for the AIDS Resource Center of Wisconsin.