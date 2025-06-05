Camp Circle Social

to

RSVP

Seven Acre Dairy Company, Paoli 6858 Paoli Road, Paoli, Wisconsin 54508

media release: Campfire Socials at Seven Acre Dairy, Thursdays | 6:00–8:00 PM | FREE to attend

Throw it back to your favorite kind of fun—Camp Circle Social is bringing summer vibes to Thursday nights with campfires, yard games, tunes and a community of adventurous, fun-loving humans.

This isn’t your average night out. No cover. No hangovers. Just old-school fun with new-school friends in a social wellness community and... it's free!

Info

Seven Acre Dairy Company, Paoli 6858 Paoli Road, Paoli, Wisconsin 54508
Recreation
RSVP
to
Google Calendar - Camp Circle Social - 2025-06-05 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Camp Circle Social - 2025-06-05 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Camp Circle Social - 2025-06-05 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Camp Circle Social - 2025-06-05 18:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Camp Circle Social - 2025-06-12 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Camp Circle Social - 2025-06-12 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Camp Circle Social - 2025-06-12 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Camp Circle Social - 2025-06-12 18:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Camp Circle Social - 2025-06-19 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Camp Circle Social - 2025-06-19 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Camp Circle Social - 2025-06-19 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Camp Circle Social - 2025-06-19 18:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Camp Circle Social - 2025-06-26 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Camp Circle Social - 2025-06-26 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Camp Circle Social - 2025-06-26 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Camp Circle Social - 2025-06-26 18:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Camp Circle Social - 2025-07-03 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Camp Circle Social - 2025-07-03 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Camp Circle Social - 2025-07-03 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Camp Circle Social - 2025-07-03 18:00:00 ical