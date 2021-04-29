Camp Createability Fundraiser

press release: On Thursday April 29, (open 4-9:15pm) the Biergarten at Olbrich is partnering with Karben4 for our neurodiversity benefit event to raise money for Camp Createability (an organization that helps people with autism gain experience in the arts and entertainment field). We'll have Karben4's NeurodiverCity on tap, which is a mixed berry sour they offer and donate the proceeds of its sales to the organization; the Biergarten is donating our proceeds for the evening to Camp Creatability as well. Camp Createability artists will have a booth/tent with their artwork for sale. If inclimate weather prohibits us from opening that night, we have a rain date scheduled to hold the event on Thursday May 6th instead.