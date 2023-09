press release: Grand Opening & Gallery Night

Join us at our NEW location Thursday, November 2, from 4pm-7pm! We are excited to show you all the new space.

- Ribbon Cutting at 4pm

- Shop our NEW Gallery

- Food

- Tours

Camp Createability, 4230 Argosy Court, Madison, WI 53714

https://www.facebook.com/events/269583675881058