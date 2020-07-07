press release: Madison Waldorf School is offering Camp of the Elements in July!

Ages 6-10

Three full days a week, 8am - 4pm Tuesdays-Thursdays

Four weeks, July 7 - 30. Sign up for one session, or for all four! Camp will follow health and safety protocols issued by local public health authorities. Camp will be primarily outside, filled with old-fashioned fun. Go to madisonwaldorf.org for details. Space is limited! $250/week.