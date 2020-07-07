Camp of the Elements
Madison Waldorf School 6510 Schroeder Rd., Madison, Wisconsin 53711
press release: Madison Waldorf School is offering Camp of the Elements in July!
Ages 6-10
Three full days a week, 8am - 4pm Tuesdays-Thursdays
Four weeks, July 7 - 30. Sign up for one session, or for all four! Camp will follow health and safety protocols issued by local public health authorities. Camp will be primarily outside, filled with old-fashioned fun. Go to madisonwaldorf.org for details. Space is limited! $250/week.
Info
Kids & Family