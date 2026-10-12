RSVP for Camp Pawprint

media release: DCHS will be hosting camps during school days off to keep your child learning while they are not in school. All Day Camps will include a tour of the shelter, interactions with DCHS education animals, a service project for DCHS, a craft project, and either an educational lesson or a visit from a guest speaker. Since we'll have a variety of projects and speakers, each Day Camp will be a little different!

Please review the Camp Pawprint Policies and Waiver (updated 5/28/26) before registering your child. You can also review our Frequently Asked Questions if you would like more information about Camp Pawprint.

Registration closes 10 days prior to the start of the camp.

Schedule and Fees

Campers can be dropped off between 8:30 am and 9:00 am. Regular camp runs until 3:30 pm, with aftercare available until 5:00 pm for an additional fee.

Single Day Camp Fees:

Day Camp (8:30 am - 3:30 pm): $80

Day Camp + Aftercare (8:30 pm - 5:00 pm): $95

Mini Camp Weeks:

2-Day Mini Week (8:30 am - 3:30 pm): $160

2-Day Mini Week + Aftercare (8:30 pm - 5:00 pm): $190

Spring Break Camp Fees (sold as a full week only):

Weekly fee (Monday-Friday, 8:30am-3:30pm): $365

Weekly fee + Aftercare (Monday-Friday, 8:30am-5pm): $445

Important Notes

DCHS utilizes peanut butter and hay for animal enrichment throughout the shelter, and is unable to provide a hay and peanut-free facility. We are unable to make accommodations for children with severe peanut allergies or hay.

Campers will not be able to pet adoptable dogs, cats, or critters. They will spend a lot of time with our classroom animals and sometimes guest animal visitors, but they are not allowed to touch any of the adoptable animals in other parts of the shelter.

Campers will need to bring a packed lunch and their own snack(s) each day.

Cancellation Policy: Refunds may be granted up to 24 hours after payment has been submitted, less a $25.00 administration fee, if requested in writing to the Humane Educator at [email protected]. After 24 hours from payment submission, fees are non-refundable but the event reservation may be transferred to another date in some situations. Dane County Humane Society reserves the right to cancel events due to various circumstances.