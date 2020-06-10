RSVP for Camp Pawprint

press release: New this summer, Dane County Humane Society is extremely excited to be launching our very first online summer camp! This is not just another sit-and-watch program- Camp 2.0 includes many opportunities to interact with fellow campers, presenters, animals and our education staff. We are still offering three engaging themes, and daily visits with our classroom animals: Jake, Mango, Luca, Bella, Inti and Inca! We're looking forward to seeing you soon! Weekly sessions (Monday-Friday) happen from June 15-Aug. 28. Sign up each week by the prior Wednesday here: https://www.giveshelter.org/community-outreach/camp-pawprint

Camp Pawprint-Summer Break, 2.0, will include:

Week-long (Monday-Friday), themed camps: Humane Helpers, Wild Things, Creature Careers

Meeting session options of 9:00-10:00am or 1:00-2:00pm

Each energizing, small group camp session includes:

Movement activities/games

Awesome presenters with interaction time

Animal visitors every day

Then, campers can use their take-home kit to extend the camp experience. Take-home kits include daily themed craft and exploration activities, with most materials included. The supplemental activities are designed to foster independence, with little adult support needed.

Plus, throughout the summer, Feature Presentations (all starting at noon) are also included with your camp registration. These unique online programs include:

Roaming Reptiles (Tuesday, June 23)

Zoozort (Friday, July 17)

International Crane Foundation (Wednesday, August 26)

Please review the DCHS Camp Pawprint-Camp 2.0 Policies, Liability Waiver and Release, and Photography and Videography Consent before registering.

Fees: Individual Camper Registration (daily virtual gatherings, take-home kit and Feature Presentations included): $115

Camp Theme: Humane Helpers

Humane Helpers focuses on animals traditionally kept as pets and how to care for them, as well as different ways to help animals in our community. Through daily, online animal interactions, campers will become knowledgeable about everything from dogs and cats to rats, reptiles and more! They will also learn how animal shelters help animals in need and how to be safe around animals they meet.

June 15-19

July 27-31

August 17-21

Camp Theme: Wild Things

Wild Things focuses on the wild side of the animal kingdom, from exotic pets to wild animals from Wisconsin and around the world- we'll even visit with our classroom pets, the Madagascar hissing cockroaches! Campers will learn about wild animals from online guest speakers and how they can help animals near and far. The exclusive take-home kit includes a paint-your-own birdhouse and owl pellet dissection supplies!

June 22-26

July 13-17

August 3-7

Camp Theme: Creature Careers

Creature Careers focuses on professions that involve working with and caring for animals. Campers will learn about a variety of occupations through online visits with animal professionals, such as veterinarians, dog trainers and more. Campers will then be able to identify when animals need care, how to provide enrichment and the resources they need to pursue their own animal related careers!

June 29-July 3

July 20-24

August 10-14

August 24-28

Camp 2.0 is sponsored by Hoey Apothecary. Thank you for your support! Interested in supporting Camp? Contact Sarah Linn, Development & Marketing Supervisor, for more information on sponsorship.