Camp Randall Invite

press release: Camp Randall Rowing Club is hosting its annual regatta on Saturday April 29. This 1750m race course on Lake Wingra offers a protected, buoyed race course and great free viewing in Vilas Park. We hope to see you there!

Schedule of Events

7:00-7:30a Trailers Arrive

8:00a Coaches and Coxswains Meeting

8:30a Boats in first race(s) head out

9:00a First Scheduled Race

4:15p Last Scheduled Race

5:00p Clean-up and Depart Vilas Park

Spectator Parking and Viewing: The course runs from the southwest corner of Lake Wingra to a finish line near Vilas Beach. The best spectator viewing will be along Vilas Park Drive, specifically in the area around Vilas Park Beach. Additional viewing is possible from Arboretum Drive, but be aware that no parking is allowed along the road.