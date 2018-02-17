Camp Randall Rowing Club Open House

Porter Boathouse 680 Babcock Dr., Madison, Wisconsin 53706

press release: Saturday 2.17.18, 12pm-3pm, UW Porter Boathouse, 680 Babcock Drive

Enter to win a free week of summer camp! Watch live demonstrations of rowing in UW’s state-of-the-art indoor training facility. Meet current middle and high school rowers from around Madison. Coaches will be available to answer your questions about how you can get involved with rowing. Learn about our high school and middle school year-round programming options for both boys and girls.

