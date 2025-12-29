Camp WildSide Discovery Day

media release: Experience a sampling of all Camp WildSide has to offer at your own pace during this event! General admissions tickets include access to:

- Microscope lab

- Bone study

- Guided arts and crafts

- And more!

Full admission tickets include access to our laser tag arena!

This event will be open Sunday, January 25, from 9am to 5pm. All activities run for the duration of the event so come at a time most convenient to you! All stations are optional and at your own pace, we recommend planning for about 2 hours to experience all we have to offer.

Age Requirements:

Youth participants 8-17 years old can attend with or without an adult present.

Youth participants 4-7 years old must be accompanied by an adult participant at all times.

Adult participants must register for the event, too!

Pricing:

$10 per participant with online pre-registration

$15 per participant at the door

$30 per full admission participant with online pre-registration

$40 per full admission participant at door

Group pricing available

Allergy Information

DCHS utilizes peanut butter for animal enrichment throughout the shelter, and therefore is unable to provide a peanut-free facility. We are unable to make accommodations for children with severe peanut allergies. DCHS also utilizes various types of hay throughout the shelter, especially in areas where critters are housed. Hay may also come in contact with our education animals.

Cancellation Policy

Refunds may be granted up to 24 hours after payment has been submitted, if requested in writing to the Camp Coordinator at wildlifeeducation@giveshelter.org. After 24 hours from payment submission, fees are non-refundable but the event reservation may be transferred to another date in some situations. Dane County Humane Society reserves the right to cancel events due to various circumstances.

Education Opportunity Statement

At Dane County Humane Society, we know our education programs thrive from having diverse and inclusive participation. Diversity and inclusion are celebrated and embraced at Dane County Humane Society. We will not discriminate against or give preference to any person because of race, color, religion, age, sex, national origin, handicap or disability, ancestry, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, marital status, arrest record, genetic information, veteran status or other class protected by applicable law. DCHS puts people first and we are happy to work with learners to remove barriers and put any reasonable accommodations into practice to the extent that it is safe to do so.

Please email wildlifeeducation@giveshelter.org if you have questions or need assistance.