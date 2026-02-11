media release: DCHS's Wildlife Center hosts Camp WildSide, which is held over the summer and during spring and winter breaks. Children ages 12-15 can attend either single-day or full-week camps.

Campers can be dropped off between 8:30 am and 9:00 am. Regular camp runs until 3:30 pm, with extended camp available until 5:00 pm for an additional fee.

Participants can enjoy nature and wildlife-related lessons by interacting with the natural world, completing projects and activities, and having fun with other nature lovers.

Campers will learn from DCHS licensed rehabilitators, wildlife education interns, and other local experts while they enjoy activities tailored for aspiring young naturalists. Sessions are meant to be educational, wildlife-related lessons.

Why should children enroll in Camp WildSide?

Develop team-building and cooperation skills with other campers

Learn about strategies for co-existing with wildlife

Study native tree and plant identification and see their importance for wildlife habitats

Perform environmental service projects to help animals and people

Gain knowledge from experts about wildlife rehabilitation and rescue topics: How do you know if an animal is injured? What do you do to help it?

A majority of Camp WildSide takes place outdoors on DCHS property, with access to an enclosed shelter during inclement weather. Campers will discover the world around them through hands-on experiences, like completing service projects to benefit the Wildlife Center, together with other nature lovers! Our goal is to educate campers on how to be good stewards of the environment, respect wildlife, and have an appreciation for all living things.

Please review the Camp Policies and Waiver before registering your child. You can also review our Frequently Asked Questions if you would like more information about Camp WildSide.

For questions, reach out to wildlifeeducation@giveshelter.org.