Campaign Finance and Election Misinformation

press release: When it comes to the health of U.S. electoral politics, money and misinformation are prominent concerns. Campaign spending continues to set records, and false or misleading election-related content continues to proliferate on social media and elsewhere. This installment of the Election Matters 2022 series will focus on campaign finance and the state of our political discourse, including potential regulatory and nonregulatory solutions. Panelists will include Professor Daniel Kreiss (University of North Carolina Hussman School of Journalism & Media), Professor Rick Pildes (New York University School of Law), and Katie Harbath (Anchor Change).

The Election Matters 2022 series is co-hosted by the State Democracy Research Initiative and the Elections Research Center and sponsored by Stafford Rosenbaum LLP.

This is a hybrid event taking place 3:30-4:30 p.m. Central Time Tuesday, Sept. 13. For those attending in person, the event will take place at the University of Wisconsin Law School in Lubar Commons (Room 7200). Those attending virtually will receive a Zoom link prior to the event.

