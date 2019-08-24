Campground Critters: All About Animals
Yellowstone Lake State Park, Blanchardville 8495 Lake Road, Blanchardville, Wisconsin 53516
press release: Yellowstone Lake State Park will host a program where you can learn about the animals you typically would see in campgrounds and other animals on Saturday, August 24, at 7:00pm in the amphitheater near the campground. All park programs are free and are for all ages, but a vehicle admission sticker is required and can be purchased at the park office.
