media release: Join us for Camping Knots 101 workshop, a hands-on class designed to teach the essential knot-tying skills every camper, hiker, and outdoor enthusiast should know. Whether you're pitching a tent, securing gear, or setting up a tarp, mastering a few key knots can make your outdoor adventures safer, more efficient, and more enjoyable. After learning some of the basic knots, the group will participating in setting up a tarp tent.

This class is geared for beginners - No prior experience is needed—just bring your enthusiasm and a willingness to learn! All materials will be provided. Each participant will receive a practice rope and knot review guide to bring home.

Cost: $20 per person

Age: 14 and up

Registration Required.