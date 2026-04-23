Campus Farewell for Chancellor Mnookin

media release: All are invited to a send-off for Chancellor Mnookin as she heads to New York to become the next president of Columbia University. We’ll bid a fond farewell in classic Wisconsin style on the Memorial Union Terrace on Thursday, May 14, from 2–4 p.m., with free ice cream and popcorn, plus a special goodbye from Bucky Badger and the UW Marching Band. In case of inclement weather, the event will move indoors.

We value inclusion and access for all participants and are pleased to provide reasonable accommodations for this event. Please email carrie.olson@wisc.edu to make a disability-related accommodation request. Requests should be made by Thursday, April 30, 2026, though reasonable effort will be made to support late accommodation requests.

https://today.wisc.edu/events/view/221165