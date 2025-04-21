Campus Speech: Defining Antisemitism and Islamophobia

media release: Antisemitism and Islamaphobia are real. Increasingly, however, voicing support for Palestinians is cast as antisemitism or as a form of support for terrorism. This panel examines the controversy from a critical perspective. What are the limits of pro-Palestinian speech? What do the constraints on pro-Palestine speech on campus portend for intellectual inquiry and research more generally?

Speakers:

Peter Beinart, professor of journalism and political science, Newmark School of Journalism, CUNY. Fellow, Foundation for Middle East Peace

Sahar Aziz Distinguished Professor of Law, and Chancellor's Social Justice Scholar, Rutgers Law School

Moderator: Asifa Quraishi-Landes professor of law, University of Wisconsin-Madison

Sponsored by:

Human Rights Program; Middle East Studies Program; Center for Law, Society and Justice; Institute for Regional and International Studies (IRIS); Havens Wright Center for Social Justice; English Department; Center for Interfaith Dialogue; Center for Humanities; Geography Department; and WI Institute for Citizenship and Civil Dialogue