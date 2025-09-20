media release: OAC Main Stage Series | 3 & 7 PM Saturday, September 20, 2025

It’s June 1969 and a young, struggling songwriter is playing piano when iconic actress and singer Judy Garland walks into his bar in Brooklyn, NYC. What transpires is an evening of songs, touching stories, and a little soul-searching that helps them both discover their true destinies.

Written, produced, and directed by former OAC Director Michael Duncan, “I Can Go on Singing” is composed by Terry Dillon, and stars local talent Kelly Clifton as Judy Garland, Johnny Rodgers as Roger Stevens, the up-and-coming singer-songwriter, and Doug Jarecki as Carl Slovak, the bartender.

TICKETS- Reserved Seating

$39 Regular | $34 Senior (60 & Older) | $34 Military Personnel (with ID) | $33 Group (10 or More) | $18 Youth (19 & Younger)