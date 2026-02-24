media release: The Stephen & Laurel Brown Foundation is pleased to announce a compelling evening of intellectual and cultural exploration titled "Can Science be Trusted? Science Literacy and Denialism in a Fractured World," featuring Dr. Rick Lindroth. The event will take place on Friday, April 17, at Upper House (365 East Campus Mall).

While science has revolutionized human well-being over the last century—driving breakthroughs in health, nutrition, and technology—it has recently become entangled in a "vortex of denialism." Dr. Lindroth will explore why science has become a casualty of political polarization and cultural tribalism, examining the "idolatry of identity" and why individuals often sacrifice objective truth to maintain a sense of social belonging.

"In recent years, science has become entrapped in a vortex of denialism and cultural tribalism with profound consequences," says Dr. Lindroth. "We will explore how to improve science communication across ideological divides for the betterment of humanity and the sake of the world."

Event Highlights:

Three Mini-Lectures: A series of engaging talks woven together with live Q&A sessions.

Expert Insight: Dr. Lindroth brings decades of experience as a Distinguished Achievement Professor (emeritus) at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and a Fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS).

Community & Dialogue: The evening is designed to foster a warm, welcoming atmosphere for reflection on complex questions within the Christian tradition.

Hospitality: The event begins with complimentary drinks and hors d'oeuvres at 6:00 p.m.

About the Speaker:

Dr. Rick Lindroth is a distinguished fellow of The Lumen Center and served as associate dean for research at UW-Madison. An elected fellow of the Ecological Society of America and the Entomological Society of America, he has published approximately 250 scientific articles. Today, he focuses on communicating with public and faith-based groups regarding environmental stewardship and the intersection of science and society.

About the Stephen & Laurel Brown Foundation:

The Stephen & Laurel Brown Foundation, through its Upper House initiative, provides a space for the university community to explore the intersection of faith, ideas, and the common good.

Registration Information:

The event is free. Members of the public are invited to attend. For more information and to register, please visit slbf.org/events.