Can Solar and Wildlife Coexist?

media release: It’s not every day you get to chat about solar panels and wildlife in the same conversation—but Middleton is making it happen! Join us on Thursday, August 21, at 6:00 PM at the Middleton Public Library’s Archer Room for a thought-provoking, energizing (pun intended!) evening with Meleesa Johnson, executive director of Wisconsin Green Fire.

Titled "Balancing the Needs of Wildlife with Solar Development," this event dives into a critical question: How do we power our future with renewable energy without pushing out the native species that make our landscapes thrive?

Johnson—known for her engaging and down-to-earth style—will explore the exciting opportunities to expand solar energy while also protecting the habitats and species that call Wisconsin home.

This free, no-registration-required session is perfect for curious minds, sustainability advocates, and anyone who’s ever wondered if a butterfly meadow and a solar farm can live happily side by side.

What to Expect:

Real talk about climate, conservation, and collaboration

Insights into current solar development trends in Wisconsin

Q&A time with a top expert in environmental strategy

A great excuse to hang out in the air-conditioned library and learn something new

Whether you’re a lifelong eco-warrior or just solar-curious, we promise you’ll leave feeling inspired and empowered.

Let’s build a greener future together—without leaving our wildlife behind.