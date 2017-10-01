Can't Stop the Serenity

press release: Charity screening of Dr. Horrible's Sing-Along Blog and Serenity plus auction and board gaming. Proceeds to benefit Equality Now and Middleton Outreach Ministry.

1:00 - Gathering and Board Games

2:00 - Dr. Horrible's Sing-Along Blog

2:45 - Charity Presentation

3:00 - Auction

4:00 - Serenity

There will be refreshments, snacks, souveniers, and auction items available for purchase. Donations for tickets/attendance are greatly appreciated, though not required. All money beyond costs will go 75% to Equality Now and 25% to Middleton Outreach Ministry (local food pantry and service group with goal to prevent homelessness and end hunger).

Cosponsored by Middleton Community Church.

"Dr. Horrible's Sing-Along Blog" screened by permission from Time Science Blood Club, LLC. ©Time Science Blood Club, LLC. All rights reserved.