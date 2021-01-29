ONLINE: Can We Heal the American Divide?

press release: Watch “Two Bald Guys” this Friday at noon when we will discuss how the United States can bridge social and political divides. We will be joined by Rich Harwood, president and founder of The Harwood Institute for Public Innovation. Harwood has over 30 years of experience helping communities pivot from trauma and despair to healing hope. He shares lessons from this work in his latest book, “Stepping Forward: A Positive, Practical Path to Transform Our Communities and Our Lives.”

Topics to be covered:

How do we bring people together when our society is breaking apart?

What will it take to bridge our divides, overcome mistrust, and restore our belief that we can get things done together as Americans?

What practical steps can we take to improve civic discourse?

