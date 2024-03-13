Can You Dig It?

media release: Effective science communication is more important than ever. This talk will give a behind-the-scenes look at the paleontology-focused YouTube channel PBS Eons and touch on Moore’s work as a “fossil librarian.” Moore will also include tips for successful science communication while navigating tricky topics like AI and controversial scientific practices.

Speaker:

Kallie Moore is an enthusiastic paleontologist and science communicator. She is the Collections Manager, or ‘Fossil Librarian’, of the paleontology collection at the University of Montana, as well as a co-host and content consultant on the YouTube channel PBS Eons. Her debut children’s book, Tales of the Prehistoric World, was released in the fall of 2022.

Moderator: Will Cushman is a science communicator for the University of Wisconsin–Madison

We value inclusion and access for all participants. If you would like to request reasonable accommodations to enhance your participation experience, please email info@wiscifest.org no later than 2 weeks prior to the event. This event is wheelchair accessible.