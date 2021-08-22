ONLINE: Can You Hear Us Now?

media release: A coalition of organizations dedicated to fair maps is proud to host this virtual screening of "Can You Hear Us Now?,” a powerful film that shows the personal and political impact of anti-democratic policies in Wisconsin, which has one of the most gerrymandered state legislative maps in the country.

The film is particularly relevant for us in 2021 when redistricting is happening at federal and state levels, and looms large in Wisconsin.

Sign up and watch the film any time between August 22 and August 25, then join the post-screening conversation August 25 at 7PM CT. Log in at https://www.twelveletterfilms.com/fair-sw to sign up and view the film!

Then, continue the Conversation.

Sign in to our post-screening conversation about "Can You Hear Us Now?”, and the fight for Fair Maps For Wisconsin. This dynamic forum will feature Matt Rothschild, Sheila Plotkin, Kriss Marion and the film’s producers. Don’t miss it.

We thank all the partners who are working to promote this event and Fair Maps For Wisconsin.

Wisconsin Democracy Campaign, League of Women Voters of Dane County, We the Irrelevant, Wisconsin Fair Maps Coalition, Grassroots Citizens of Wisconsin, Dane Dems, Southwest Wisconsin Area Progressives, Mt. Horeb Area Fair Map Team, Mt. Horeb Progressive Trolls, Iowa County Fair Map Team, Middleton Action Team, Middleton Area Progressives, Dane County Fair Map Team, Northside Action Team, East Side Progressives, Gene and Linda Farley Center for Peace, Justice and Sustainability, and Team Gold.