Can You Hear Us Now?

media release: Lean Left Vermont is proud to host this special screening of a powerful new film that shows the personal and political impact in Wisconsin of anti-democratic policies and one of the most gerrymandered state legislative maps in the country.

The film is particularly relevant for us in 2021 when redistricting, at federal and state levels, looms large in states around the country. Our post-screening panel will feature activists from the film, along with Doug Poland, a lawyer fighting for fair maps in Wisconsin.

Watch the Film & Join the Conversation. Watch the film here any time from June 27-30.

Join Lean Left Vermont's post-screening panel at 5 pm on June 30 to hear about how activists are fighting back against gerrymandering and other anti-democratic measures in Wisconsin. Lean Left Vermont's Ann Smith will lead a conversation with Law Forward's Doug Poland, film subjects Rebecca Clarke and Sheila Plotkin, and filmmakers Jim Cricchi & Susan Peters.