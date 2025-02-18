Can Your Skills and Hobbies Become a Business?

Wisconsin Women's Business Initiative Corporation 2352 S. Park St., Madison, Wisconsin 53713

media release: Are you interested in starting a business but are unsure of where to start? If you have a hobby, business idea, or home-based business that you want to expand, an expert facilitator will help guide you through a personal assessment and will go over the following questions:

• Is there a need for your product or service?

• Can you make money from it?

• Are you and your team the right people to bring this to market?

• Is this business compatible with your personal goals?

• What rules, laws and licensing apply to my business?

Discover what it takes to start and run a business – entrepreneurship might be for you!

Wisconsin Women's Business Initiative Corporation 2352 S. Park St., Madison, Wisconsin 53713
Careers & Business
414-395-4546
