press release: Could there be a better way to spend a summer afternoon than hearing great music in a beautiful space? That’s what you get when Summer Sundays in the Garden, Friends of Allen Centennial Garden’s signature concert series, returns this summer with six terrific bands. Sit on the great lawn, up close to the musicians, or feel free to wander the gardens and discover their natural beauty, or let your feet take you dancing. Concerts take place second and fourth Sundays, June 11 through July 23; and first and third Sundays, August 6 and 20. FREE & OPEN TO THE PUBLIC. Ample near-by FREE parking available. Please bring a chair.

August 20 | BETSY EZELL’s BOSSA NOVA PROJECT

A new project by vocalist Betsy Ezell, Canção (Brazilian for ‘song’) features music in the tradition of bossa nova in a set that includes innovative arrangements of traditional songs as well as original compositions.

Betsy Ezell, vocals | Richard Hildner, guitar | Nick Moran, bass | Chris Rottmayer, piano | Nicholas Bartell, saxophone | Matt Endres, drums