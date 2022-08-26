from the Greater Madison Jazz email newsletter: BEHIND THE BEAT: BETSY EZELL’S BOSSA NOVA PROJECT. Canção (Brazilian for ‘song’) is a new project by vocalist Betsy Ezell, featuring music in the tradition of bossa nova. The set will include innovative arrangements of traditional songs as well as original compositions. The Project will include Ms. Ezell, vocals; Richard Hildner, guitar; Nick Moran, bass; Chris Rottmayer, piano; Nicholas Bartell, saxophone and Matt Endres, drums. Free event.